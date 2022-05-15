Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Boosted by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 113.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 65 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.22, for a total value of $2,237,439.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $5,681,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,032 shares of company stock worth $40,587,677. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Palo Alto Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.94.

NASDAQ PANW opened at $491.01 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $328.14 and a fifty-two week high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $577.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $542.43.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The network technology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 9.50% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

