Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PRBM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 70.6% from the April 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of PRBM traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,034. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. Parabellum Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,102,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 116,152 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 347.2% in the 4th quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 670,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,541,000 after purchasing an additional 520,864 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Parabellum Acquisition by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period.

Parabellum Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

