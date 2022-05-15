Paradigm Financial Partners LLC Invests $321,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,179,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,607,000 after purchasing an additional 364,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,169,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,847,000 after purchasing an additional 358,034 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 30.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,502,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,827,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chubb by 76.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 804,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,615,000 after buying an additional 348,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 14.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,289,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,129,000 after buying an additional 283,313 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,989 shares of company stock worth $11,959,061. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB opened at $206.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $155.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.04%.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.80.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

