Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 368,000 shares, a growth of 41.6% from the April 15th total of 259,800 shares. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PKOH shares. TheStreet cut Park-Ohio from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Park-Ohio from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.25.

NASDAQ:PKOH traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.31. 66,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 102,220. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $38.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.02 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Park-Ohio ( NASDAQ:PKOH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $1.43. Park-Ohio had a negative return on equity of 3.60% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.75%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 183.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Park-Ohio during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

