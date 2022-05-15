Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) PT Lowered to $17.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities upgraded Peloton Interactive from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a peer perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.81.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $15.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.47 and its 200 day moving average is $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $129.70.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $964.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 78.79% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 2,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $78,663.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William Lynch sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,768 shares of company stock worth $347,387 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 33,191,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,414 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,768,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,816,000 after purchasing an additional 851,812 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,521,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,065,000 after purchasing an additional 475,589 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,713,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,001 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,135.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,485,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,960,315 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

