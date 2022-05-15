Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Brokerages expect that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Pentair reported sales of $941.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year sales of $4.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.97 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Pentair’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

PNR traded up $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $50.02. The company had a trading volume of 797,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,354. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.19. Pentair has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $80.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pentair by 9.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,377,000 after acquiring an additional 54,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 7.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 6.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Pentair by 684.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pentair in the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

