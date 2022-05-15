Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,965,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up about 4.1% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $352,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 19,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $1,455,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 541,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,969,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in Pfizer by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 45,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 26,174 shares during the period. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 56,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.92. 22,423,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,698,386. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.47 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $280.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.18). Pfizer had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In related news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

