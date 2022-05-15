PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.76) and the highest is ($0.63). PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.72). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

PHAS stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 596,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,653. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $4.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,389,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,872,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 113,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is bentracimab (PB2452), a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled major or life-threatening bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or an invasive procedure.

