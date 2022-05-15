Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,655,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned about 0.19% of Carrier Global worth $89,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 29.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 60,446,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,745,000 after purchasing an additional 13,917,795 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 6.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,498,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,085,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,014 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 578.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,562,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332,490 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Carrier Global by 9,081.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 848,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after acquiring an additional 839,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

CARR opened at $40.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. OTR Global upgraded Carrier Global to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

