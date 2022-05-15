Pictet Asset Management SA Has $63.84 Million Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pictet Asset Management SA lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 719,556 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 980 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $63,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 475.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,410.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total value of $422,948.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen Breakiron-Evans sold 6,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $559,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,016 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,235 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $73.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.82. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $66.19 and a 1-year high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTSH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

