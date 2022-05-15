Pictet Asset Management SA Has $94.54 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Pictet Asset Management SA reduced its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 87,275 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned 0.16% of Illumina worth $94,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 82 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 510.5% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 116 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Illumina stock opened at $233.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.35 and a 1 year high of $526.00. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of 50.77, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.08.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.20. Illumina had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $555.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $506.00 to $492.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $437.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.77.

In related news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.13, for a total value of $110,447.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,229,065.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total transaction of $715,699.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,078,697.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,198 shares of company stock worth $1,819,471. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

