Pictet Asset Management SA Reduces Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 286,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,664 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA owned approximately 0.20% of Zscaler worth $92,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,626,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,753,000 after acquiring an additional 457,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Zscaler by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,773,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,933,000 after purchasing an additional 300,446 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zscaler by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 570,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,544,000 after purchasing an additional 66,383 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 543,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,784,000 after purchasing an additional 18,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,381 shares in the company, valued at $595,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.09, for a total value of $953,710.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,779 shares of company stock valued at $7,896,977 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $153.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Zscaler, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.62 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a PE ratio of -64.38 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.30 and its 200 day moving average is $264.13.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.47% and a negative return on equity of 51.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Zscaler from $415.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zscaler from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Zscaler from $430.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Zscaler from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

