Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.42 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 15,127.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,912 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 526 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Digital by 149.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 768 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WDC stock opened at $58.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.10. Western Digital Co. has a 52 week low of $43.85 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

