Pinebridge Investments L.P. Lowers Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,263 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,077.8% in the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 287 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DGX opened at $136.39 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.77 and a 52-week high of $174.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.05.

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical research company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.30. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

DGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $162.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.92.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $347,215.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 6,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.21, for a total value of $842,087.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

