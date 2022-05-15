Pinebridge Investments L.P. Makes New $3.72 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 35,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,722,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Royal Gold as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 611,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,404,000 after acquiring an additional 22,846 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 601,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,468,000 after buying an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 405,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,718,000 after buying an additional 56,487 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 269,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,363,000 after buying an additional 99,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 263,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,198,000 after buying an additional 14,761 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.77.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $118.00 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 42.43%. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.18%.

In other news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

