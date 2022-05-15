Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 21,996 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,996 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 136.7% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $57.64. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $48.84 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, for a total transaction of $36,666.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,937. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,885 shares of company stock worth $100,509 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

