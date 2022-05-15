Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases New Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,558,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cooper Companies by 66.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 97 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.04, for a total value of $294,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,195,614 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COO stock opened at $327.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $309.43 and a fifty-two week high of $463.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $399.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.90.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.00.

About Cooper Companies (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.