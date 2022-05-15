Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,612 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 160,593 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $3,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 34,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 14,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 19,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Asset Management LLC CA grew its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 29,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

NYSE:ITUB opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.59. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 16.01%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

ITUB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Itaú Unibanco Profile (Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.