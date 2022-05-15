Pinebridge Investments L.P. Takes $3.21 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 22,907 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after purchasing an additional 404,481 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Genuine Parts by 10.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after buying an additional 173,047 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,813,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Genuine Parts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,037,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

