Pinebridge Investments L.P. Trims Stake in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448,761 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Suzano were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SUZ. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Suzano by 113.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Suzano during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Suzano during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Suzano in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000.

SUZ opened at $10.23 on Friday. Suzano S.A. has a 1-year low of $8.37 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Suzano ( NYSE:SUZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Suzano had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 125.73%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suzano S.A. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.1263 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 7.92%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Suzano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution business; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

