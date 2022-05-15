Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Pinnacle Bancshares stock remained flat at $$37.55 during trading on Friday. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.

Get Pinnacle Bancshares alerts:

About Pinnacle Bancshares (Get Rating)

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company provides checking accounts, savings accounts, and demand and time deposits. It also offers personal lending for automobile, boat, jet ski, motor home, travel trailers, manufactured home, tractor, ATV, personal line of credit, and others; mortgage products, such as residential purchase and refinance, investment property, consumer construction, consumer 2nd mortgage, veterans administration loans, federal housing administration loans, land loans, home equity line of credit, and home improvement/renovation; commercial lending products, including purchase, construction, and refinance of residential rental property and commercial real estate, as well as residential rental property improvements, land acquisition, investment, and development; commercial construction; and SBA lending.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.