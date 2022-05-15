Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCLB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Pinnacle Bancshares stock remained flat at $$37.55 during trading on Friday. Pinnacle Bancshares has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.99.
