Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 17th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.2% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.56 and a 52 week high of $16.24.
About Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (Get Rating)
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
