Piper Sandler Trims Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Target Price to $6.00

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Minerva Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Minerva Surgical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.50.

Get Minerva Surgical alerts:

UTRS stock opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Minerva Surgical has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $10.37.

Minerva Surgical ( NASDAQ:UTRS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTRS. Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Minerva Surgical by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Minerva Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerva Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.