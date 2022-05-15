Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Update

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a drop of 47.3% from the April 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PICC. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Evolution Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Pivotal Investment Co. III during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Exos Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 3.5% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Pivotal Investment Co. III by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 109,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 99,455 shares during the last quarter. 63.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

