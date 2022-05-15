POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

The company has a market capitalization of $506.50 million, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.39. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.09.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a late-stage clinical precision oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radiopharmaceuticals for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.