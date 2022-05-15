Polkadot Price Reaches $11.36 on Major Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for $11.36 or 0.00037565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polkadot has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkadot has a market cap of $11.22 billion and $995.25 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $155.75 or 0.00515116 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,196.75 or 1.92476072 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008557 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.21 or 0.06797271 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

