Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 312.84% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.
NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.
About Poseida Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
