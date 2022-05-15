Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 312.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:PSTX opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Poseida Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.83 and a twelve month high of $11.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.07.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $31.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 211,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 2.0% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 239,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

