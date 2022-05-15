Poseidon Network Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.73 Million (QQQ)

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 36.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, Poseidon Network has traded 35.6% lower against the dollar. Poseidon Network has a market capitalization of $11.73 million and $95,849.00 worth of Poseidon Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Poseidon Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001217 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00043111 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000027 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Poseidon Network

Poseidon Network is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. Poseidon Network’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,202,875,408 coins. The official website for Poseidon Network is poseidon.network . Poseidon Network’s official message board is medium.com/poseidonnetwork . The Reddit community for Poseidon Network is https://reddit.com/r/QQQ_Poseidon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Poseidon Network’s official Twitter account is @qqqtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Products of the Poseidon Network are positioned as a worldwide decentralized P2P infrastructure, including: Decentralized CDN, Distributed Storage, Distributed Content Delivering, TEE…etc. The POSEIDON NETWORK is the world's first CDN hybrid blockchain application platform, which is built on the concept of Internet of Things.The Poseidon Network runs on a dual-token system: Security token – PSD, and utility token – QQQ. The PSD token is anchored to the real value of POSEIDON NETWORK mainnet including all of the devices – NAS, desktops, mobiles, IoTs…etc – and network resources – bandwidth, storage, computations…etc. If you own PSD token, you own some duty and rights to the mainnet, likewise, legal citizen in the world of Poseidon Network. It means that, you have the right to vote or, even more, amend the law, which are smart contracts in this case, on governance layer. The QQQ is the utility token of the Poseidon Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Poseidon Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poseidon Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poseidon Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Poseidon Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

