Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $90.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.66 million. Poshmark had a negative net margin of 11.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Poshmark updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:POSH opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $8.97 and a 12 month high of $52.39.

POSH has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Poshmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director Hans Tung sold 110,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.18, for a total transaction of $1,457,391.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,266 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,366.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Poshmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Poshmark by 94.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Poshmark by 415.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,965 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Poshmark by 727.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,917 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

