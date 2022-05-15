Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Separately, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

NASDAQ:PRAX opened at $10.35 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Praxis Precision Medicines (PRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.