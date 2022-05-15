PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF) Short Interest Down 37.6% in April

PSP Swiss Property AG (OTCMKTS:PSPSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a decline of 37.6% from the April 15th total of 86,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 540.0 days.
Shares of PSP Swiss Property stock remained flat at $$118.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.93. PSP Swiss Property has a 1-year low of $117.00 and a 1-year high of $136.63.
PSP Swiss Property Company Profile (Get Rating)
