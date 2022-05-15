Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of QLGN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.53. 501,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 560,487. Qualigen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.89.

Get Qualigen Therapeutics alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Qualigen Therapeutics by 31.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 52,444 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics by 4,992,900.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 99,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualigen Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.