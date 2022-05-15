Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 11.1% Over Last 7 Days (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000679 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $15.99 million and approximately $28,413.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Quantum Resistant Ledger alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,885.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,119.50 or 0.06862391 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000296 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.41 or 0.00227982 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016086 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.00686399 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.46 or 0.00545442 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00070412 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004546 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,245,581 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org . The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum Resistant Ledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.