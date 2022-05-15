QuarkChain Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 15th. QuarkChain has a market cap of $73.36 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 25.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

