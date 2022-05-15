Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 2,161.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,659 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,863 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $11,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 830.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 108.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TD. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$116.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.11.

Shares of TD opened at $71.13 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $128.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.81%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

