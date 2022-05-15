Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 19,723 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Assurant were worth $11,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIZ. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 94.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,236,000 after buying an additional 193,589 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $6,452,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 426,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 99.5% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 74,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,737,000 after purchasing an additional 37,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the third quarter worth $5,755,000. Institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Assurant news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 2,200 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.19, for a total value of $403,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Francesca Luthi sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total value of $727,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.74.

AIZ stock opened at $181.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $182.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.56. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $144.18 and a 1-year high of $194.12.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.98. Assurant had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

