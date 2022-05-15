Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $11.54 Million Investment in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 159,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,540,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APO opened at $54.20 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.93 and its 200-day moving average is $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 30.91%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.72.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

