Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 62,546 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) by 75.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,452 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,546 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ciena were worth $11,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ciena by 483.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ciena by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $225,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $201,043.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,599,214.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,786 shares of company stock worth $1,908,796 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ciena from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of CIEN opened at $52.36 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $78.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

