Rainicorn Tops 1-Day Volume of $40,828.00 (RAINI)

Rainicorn (RAINI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 15th. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0242 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rainicorn has traded 38.1% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $12.12 million and approximately $40,828.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003215 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.77 or 0.00498100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00036992 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,541.59 or 1.78755361 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00008277 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004547 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using US dollars.

