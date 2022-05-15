Raymond James Raises goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Price Target to C$213.00

goeasy (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from C$207.00 to C$213.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on goeasy from C$226.00 to C$228.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Desjardins dropped their target price on goeasy from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on goeasy from C$220.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on goeasy from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.86.

Shares of EHMEF stock opened at $81.39 on Thursday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $75.99 and a twelve month high of $170.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.40.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

