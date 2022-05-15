Regal Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (BATS:IETC – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 684 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IETC. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $55.62.

