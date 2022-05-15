Regal Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 38.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,690,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,586,000 after acquiring an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 19.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,737,000 after acquiring an additional 110,846 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 116.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRVL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

Shares of MRVL opened at $57.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.93. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.61, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.25 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,461,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $1,138,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,800 shares of company stock valued at $15,841,829 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

