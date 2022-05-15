Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $322,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after buying an additional 14,469 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 25,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 33,150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJQ stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average of $24.86. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.07 and a 12-month high of $25.91.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.