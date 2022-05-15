Regal Investment Advisors LLC Has $455,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

NASDAQ SHY opened at $83.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.58. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $86.34.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a $0.044 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

