Regal Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,175 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,177 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,343 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,909 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSK opened at $43.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $110.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.97.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. Analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.92%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,740 ($21.45) to GBX 1,900 ($23.42) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. DZ Bank downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,775 ($21.88) to GBX 1,800 ($22.19) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,248.67.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

