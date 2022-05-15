Regal Investment Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 314,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,542,000 after purchasing an additional 111,943 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 19.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 97.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLT stock opened at $233.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.22. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.78 and a 12 month high of $282.02.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.12. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The business had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $756.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $290.71.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

