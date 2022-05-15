Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $45.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $894,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,106,993. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total value of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,392 shares of company stock worth $3,463,585 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLAY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,217,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,093,000 after buying an additional 19,181 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,993,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,062,000 after buying an additional 641,001 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Casdin Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,456,000 after buying an additional 188,679 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,367,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,410,000 after buying an additional 1,940,330 shares during the period.

RLAY stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.73.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.49% and a negative net margin of 15,373.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

About Relay Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.