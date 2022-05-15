renDOGE (RENDOGE) Market Capitalization Hits $286,473.23

renDOGE (RENDOGE) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 14th. In the last week, renDOGE has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000312 BTC on exchanges. renDOGE has a total market capitalization of $286,473.23 and $105.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001411 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.83 or 0.00530756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00037053 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,618.39 or 2.00487924 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008706 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004752 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject . renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

