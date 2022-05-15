Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the April 15th total of 88,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

REPYY traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,207. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day moving average is $12.89.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Repsol had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Repsol to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repsol from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($14.95) to €15.90 ($16.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Repsol from €13.50 ($14.21) to €14.50 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Repsol from €13.00 ($13.68) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repsol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.99.

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining activities and petrochemicals business; the trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

