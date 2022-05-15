Revomon (REVO) Price Down 34.6% This Week

Revomon (REVO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 15th. One Revomon coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000474 BTC on popular exchanges. Revomon has a market cap of $3.53 million and $240,709.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Revomon has traded down 34.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Revomon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003325 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.02 or 0.00525950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00037273 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,553.32 or 1.94887116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Revomon Coin Profile

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Revomon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Revomon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Revomon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Revomon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Revomon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.